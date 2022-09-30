 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska celebrates homecoming with annual parade

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is celebrating a "Husker Throwback" with a homecoming parade that stretches down Vine Street and ends near East Stadium.

Student organizations, community groups, homecoming royalty, the Cornhusker Marching Band and special guests will participate with floats, golf carts, balloons and performances.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

