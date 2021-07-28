 Skip to main content
Nebraska Capitol dome to be restored
Water damage to gold tile Capitol dome

Efflorescence on the side of the Capitol dome indicates water infiltration.

 Courtesy photo

Video courtesy of the Nebraska State Historical Society

The state Capitol's gold tile dome and tower facade will undergo restoration and repair work beginning this week.

Preparation for the restoration work on the dome and lower facade will begin the process, according to Robert Ripley, administrator of the Office of the Capitol Commission.

The project is expected to take 20 weeks and will involve erecting scaffolding around the dome while providing "swing stage access" for the tower's facade.

The contractors will erect the scaffolding at the level of the thunderbird mosaics just below the golden dome.

Scaffolding will enclose the entire dome allowing the contractors to remove and store any loose gold glazed tile while they replace the water-damaged bed beneath.

The Legislature appropriated $1.8 million for the project and when bids came in under the anticipated costs, further waterproofing of the tower facade was made possible.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

