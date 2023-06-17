For five years in the late 1970s — Phil Ruhlman's formative years, you might say — he was a bartender at Misty's, the Havelock institution.

Ruhlman watched — and learned — as Bob Milton ran the iconic steakhouse, dreaming that someday he might follow the same path.

"I've always wanted to own my own steakhouse," said Ruhlman, the retired Gallup executive who now lives just north of Ashland in Sandy Point. "I'd want to run it the way that Bob Milton did it at Misty's — at the front door every night greeting people."

What started off as a way to accomplish that dream grew a whole lot bigger on Friday when a deal was finalized for he and two of his brothers — Matthew and Mark, one a contractor and the other in real estate — to buy 6 acres of land in downtown Ashland.

Oxbow Crossing, located at U.S. 6 and Silver Street, will feature a number of projects, including a 5,300-square-foot Bryan Health Physicians Network care center, an event center, a Runza drive-thru location, a meat market and — yes — Ruhlman's Steakhouse.

In addition, 48 apartment units will also be built by Red Line Development of Omaha.

Of the 19,000 square feet earmarked for retail, all but about 1,300 square feet have been spoken for, Ruhlman said.

"It kind of gives Ashland a new front door — a different front door," Phil Ruhlman said.

Oxbow Crossing doesn't come without its share of challenges — navigating water pipes that run from the Platte River near the project en route to Lincoln was a chief concern — or necessary cooperation from multiple municipalities.

"It took a lot of coordination," said Peter Hind, an architect at Lincoln-based Schemmer who said the large water pipes required some architectural finesse. "... We had to stay out of their easement completely."

There is at least 20 feet between the water pipes and each building, Hind said, mitigating any danger of flooding or other water damage.

"That was the beautiful thing of working with the city of Lincoln water department and really making sure that everybody, all of our contractors, understand exactly what we're doing."

Mark Ruhlman, a longtime commercial real estate agent now in Fort Collins, Colorado, worked with Lincoln attorney Kent Seacrest to arrange tax-increment financing for one of the few times in the city of Ashland's history, while also getting the industrial land rezoned.

But the project couldn't be finalized until one remaining homeowner agreed to sell her house to the Ruhlmans.

That deal wasn't completed until Matthew Ruhlman, the contractor in the family, built her a new house in Ashland and the Ruhlman family paid all expenses, including the move.

"We were able to take down that house," Mark Ruhlman said. "That was one of the last obstacles. Other people wanted that land, but she wasn't selling because she had nowhere else to go and live."

The city of Ashland, population 3,186, has had a renaissance of sorts in its downtown area in recent years, says Caleb Fjone, economic development director, adding that projects like Oxbow Crossing only add to that momentum.

"The city is excited about it. We're excited about it," he said. "This is going to enhance our whole town."

Ten years ago, getting a Runza there would have been a big deal. Today, it's Runza that will be celebrating its 91st store.

“Ashland is a thriving community, and we are pleased to be part of the growth," said Donald Everett Jr., Runza's president, in a written statement.

Bryan Health expanding to Ashland fills a void in a place Fjone calls a "health care desert."

"The nearest ones are 30 minutes in any direction," he said, pointing toward Saunders County Medical Center in Wahoo to the north, Lincoln to the west and Omaha to the east. "It makes logical sense for Ashland to be adding this kind of facility."

It makes sense for Bryan Health, too, says Joe Mangiameli, president of the Bryan Physician Network.

"We are excited to bring Bryan’s trusted primary care to Ashland," Mangiameli said. "The Ruhlmans' vision of the Crossing made this such an easy decision."

