You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska bars consider reopening under relaxed restrictions
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Nebraska bars consider reopening under relaxed restrictions

Alcohol To Go

Bars across most of Nebraska will be allowed to reopen on June 1.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Chuck Cheever will be counting down the days until he can start pouring drinks again for regulars at WC's South Sports Bar.

Bars that do not serve food will be allowed to reopen June 1 under Nebraska's new directed health measure announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday. 

Bars will be allowed to operate under the same general restrictions that were applied to restaurants this month, with limitations on numbers — 50% of capacity — and requirements for distancing.

WC's South

Chuck Cheever, owner of WC's South.

“We’re excited as hell," said Cheever, the south Lincoln bar's owner. "June 1 is big. That will make a big difference for us.”

Bankruptcies fall sharply despite economic turmoil from pandemic

WC's has struggled during the pandemic, he said. Since regular operations shut down, they've sold about 50-70 orders of food and drinks to go daily to offset their losses from in-person drink sales, he said.

“It allowed me to keep all of my servers," he said.

Still, Cheever said, times have been tough for WC's, as they are down nearly $30,000 in gross sales from this time last year.

Matt Gohring, co-founder of Code Brewery, said he's still unsure when they will be comfortable reopening their taproom to the public. 

"We're kind of playing it day by day," he said.

SAC museum reopens in time for holiday weekend

Gohring said that while Code is selling takeout beer, they're operating at less than 50% of their typical profit, and sales are decreasing as the shutdown goes on.

Still, he said, Code's top priority is the safety of their customers and staff, and his biggest concern is the uncertainty the virus causes.

"That's the big hangup," Gohring said. "Nobody knows."

Hickman business to get some national attention

Bars in small communities are faced with a different set of circumstances, Alina Serie, owner of Sprague Traditions Pub, said she's struggled to keep her establishment staffed and her bills paid since she partially reopened.

"It's all up to the clients," she said. "We're going to be here for them. We're hoping they're going to be here for us."

Downtown Lincoln bar Sandy's will wait well past June 1 to reopen, owner Daryl Dickerson said. He said opening to 50% capacity and keeping everyone safe will be neither possible nor profitable.

"That's just not going to be something we can do," Dickerson said of the relaxed measures.

Lincoln sign company makes products to help with pandemic

The rules require that all bar patrons be seated, with 6 feet of separation between small groups. Traditional bar games, such as pool, darts and arcade games, are prohibited for now.

For Dickerson, the bottom line is about more than dollars and cents. 

"I just don't think it's safe yet," he said.

UNL freezes pay for employees, announces some reopening guidelines

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News