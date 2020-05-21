Nebraska bars consider reopening under relaxed restrictions

Gohring said that while Code is selling takeout beer, they're operating at less than 50% of their typical profit, and sales are decreasing as the shutdown goes on.

Still, he said, Code's top priority is the safety of their customers and staff, and his biggest concern is the uncertainty the virus causes.

"That's the big hangup," Gohring said. "Nobody knows."

Bars in small communities are faced with a different set of circumstances, Alina Serie, owner of Sprague Traditions Pub, said she's struggled to keep her establishment staffed and her bills paid since she partially reopened.

"It's all up to the clients," she said. "We're going to be here for them. We're hoping they're going to be here for us."

Downtown Lincoln bar Sandy's will wait well past June 1 to reopen, owner Daryl Dickerson said. He said opening to 50% capacity and keeping everyone safe will be neither possible nor profitable.

"That's just not going to be something we can do," Dickerson said of the relaxed measures.

The rules require that all bar patrons be seated, with 6 feet of separation between small groups. Traditional bar games, such as pool, darts and arcade games, are prohibited for now.