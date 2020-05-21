Nebraska bars consider reopening under relaxed restrictions

Chuck Cheever will be counting down the days until he can start pouring drinks again for regulars at WC's South Sports Bar.
Bars that do not serve food will be allowed to reopen June 1 under Nebraska's new directed health measure announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday.
Bars will be allowed to operate under the same general restrictions that were applied to restaurants this month, with limitations on numbers — 50% of capacity — and requirements for distancing.
“We’re excited as hell," said Cheever, the south Lincoln bar's owner. "June 1 is big. That will make a big difference for us.”
WC's has struggled during the pandemic, he said. Since regular operations shut down, they've sold about 50-70 orders of food and drinks to go daily to offset their losses from in-person drink sales, he said.
“It allowed me to keep all of my servers," he said.
Still, Cheever said, times have been tough for WC's, as they are down nearly $30,000 in gross sales from this time last year.
Matt Gohring, co-founder of Code Brewery, said he's still unsure when they will be comfortable reopening their taproom to the public.
"We're kind of playing it day by day," he said.
Gohring said that while Code is selling takeout beer, they're operating at less than 50% of their typical profit, and sales are decreasing as the shutdown goes on.
Still, he said, Code's top priority is the safety of their customers and staff, and his biggest concern is the uncertainty the virus causes.
"That's the big hangup," Gohring said. "Nobody knows."
Bars in small communities are faced with a different set of circumstances, Alina Serie, owner of Sprague Traditions Pub, said she's struggled to keep her establishment staffed and her bills paid since she partially reopened.
"It's all up to the clients," she said. "We're going to be here for them. We're hoping they're going to be here for us."
Downtown Lincoln bar Sandy's will wait well past June 1 to reopen, owner Daryl Dickerson said. He said opening to 50% capacity and keeping everyone safe will be neither possible nor profitable.
"That's just not going to be something we can do," Dickerson said of the relaxed measures.
The rules require that all bar patrons be seated, with 6 feet of separation between small groups. Traditional bar games, such as pool, darts and arcade games, are prohibited for now.
For Dickerson, the bottom line is about more than dollars and cents.
"I just don't think it's safe yet," he said.
