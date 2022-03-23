 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Nebraska Army National Guard member honored for life-saving actions

  • Updated
  • 0
Sgt. Brittany West

Sgt. Brittany West, who serves as a refueler for the Nebraska Army National Guard, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal after saving the life of a fellow service member while stationed in California.

 Courtesy Photo

A Nebraska Army National Guard member was recognized earlier this month for her life-saving actions during a training session.

Sgt. Brittany West received the Meritorious Service Medal, which is presented to service members who distinguish themselves by outstanding achievement or service to the United States, after saving the life of a fellow service member.

West is deployed to Joint Task Force North and is stationed in San Diego.

Florida man must sell Nebraska property after history of hunting violations

West witnessed the service member collapse while running at Miramar Lake in California during her personal physical training. West, who works as a nurse for her civilian job, jumped to action, performing CPR for over 20 minutes until first responders arrived on the scene.

The injured service member arrived at the hospital responsive and stable.

West serves as a refueler for Nebraska Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment.

UNL starts its own student-led venture capital fund
Redevelopment would mean another hotel for downtown Lincoln

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine Albright dies at 84

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News