Nebraska Army National Guard member honored for life-saving actions

A Nebraska Army National Guard member was recognized earlier this month for her life-saving actions during a training session.

Sgt. Brittany West received the Meritorious Service Medal, which is presented to service members who distinguish themselves by outstanding achievement or service to the United States, after saving the life of a fellow service member.

West is deployed to Joint Task Force North and is stationed in San Diego.

West witnessed the service member collapse while running at Miramar Lake in California during her personal physical training. West, who works as a nurse for her civilian job, jumped to action, performing CPR for over 20 minutes until first responders arrived on the scene.

The injured service member arrived at the hospital responsive and stable.

West serves as a refueler for Nebraska Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment.

