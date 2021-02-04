Nebraska AG joins $573M multistate settlement with company for its role in opioid crisis

Nebraska will share in a $573 million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Nebraska is among 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories involved in the settlement with McKinsey & Co., which resolves investigations into the company’s role in helping opioid companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic.

Nebraska will receive $2.6 million over the next five years and will use the money to combat the epidemic in the state, according to a news release from Attorney General Doug Peterson's office.

This is the first multistate opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.

Last year, the Nebraska Legislature enacted the Opioid Prevention and Treatment Act, which requires all settlement monies from any opioid-related defendants be deposited in an Opioid Recovery Fund and used for treatment, prevention and law enforcement costs related to the opioid crisis in the state.

The agreement also calls for McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online.