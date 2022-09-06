Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.

Westbound traffic on Nebraska 2 will take the exit ramp at the new interchange and follow the highway into the city.

When the South Beltway (Nebraska 2) opens in May of next year, drivers heading to and from Lincoln will be able to enter or exit Nebraska 2 at the 120th Street and 70th Street interchanges. Other interchanges will be completed at 84th and 27th streets.

The South Beltway will run 11 miles between 120th Street and a new interchange connecting Nebraska 2 with U.S. 77 and Saltillo Road on the southwest corner of the city.

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.