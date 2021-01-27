 Skip to main content
Nearly 50% of Lincoln's residential streets have been plowed, city says
Snow storm aftermath, 1.26

A snow plow travels on South 13th Street on Tuesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Plowing of Lincoln's residential streets is almost half done, the city said, and arterial streets are partially covered after a light snow overnight.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the city said 80 snowplows and 20 material spreaders are being used to clear snow and de-ice streets. Streets plowed after 8 a.m. Tuesday are considered done.

The city aims to have all streets open by the end of Wednesday. Parking is still banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street.

"We ask for the public's patience on residential streets," the city said. "We are working day and night to clear them."

The city will ban parking on both sides of the street in snow removal districts Thursday, Friday and Saturday from midnight to 7 a.m. The snow will be plowed into windrows, loaded into trucks and hauled out in these areas: downtown, University Place, Havelock, Bethany, College View, 11th and G, 17th and Washington and 25th and Sumner.

Free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St., and the Green 2 Garage at 530 P St. beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday until the ban is lifted.

StarTran may have delays Wednesday. Bennett Martin Library will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday; all other libraries will remain closed because those who plow the parking lots have been diverted to clearing the streets.

