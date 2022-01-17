 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 40% of Bryan intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
Nearly 40% of intensive care unit beds at Bryan Health campuses in Lincoln are occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to the hospital system's latest virus update. 

Bryan announced 38% of its 42 ICU beds are in use by patients who are actively receiving treatment for COVID-19 or who are no longer infected with the virus but are still grappling with its effects, according to a news release.

The hospital system is treating 73 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive, including 59 who reside in Lancaster County. The other 14 are from elsewhere in Nebraska. Nine of the 73 virus-positive patients are on ventilators. 

Another 17 patients are no longer infected with COVID-19 but remain under the medical center's care. Of those patients, four remain on ventilators. 

Nine Bryan patients were awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests as of Monday morning, the health care provider said in its news release. One patient is in intensive care. 

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
