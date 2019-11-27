Near South's Rogers House to get Hollywood vibe

She was renting a dozen rooms a night, often to familiar faces — the families that returned year after year, the occasional celebrity. (Martin Sheen was an early guest.)

She sold the house next door three years ago to a family, and put the Rogers House on the market more than a year ago.

“It was hard. It is hard. It’s a beautiful building, and I loved doing bed and breakfasts,” she said. “But I was pretty much ready to do other things, to retire.”

She had interest from potential buyers who had other plans for the inn — a lawyer who thought about making it a law office, an architect looking for a studio.

And from Faraci. The Californian’s real estate agent had called her a couple of months ago to tell her about the Rogers House.

“She knows I love historic homes. I looked it over, I prayed about it. It was one of those things I felt was the right thing and the right time to do it.”

She’d thought about opening a sober living home for women here, because it’s what she did in California, but she couldn’t see the Rogers House serving anything other than overnight guests.

“It has so much history,” she said. “I don’t want to change that.”