The Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) will host its annual ice cream social at the newly renovated Near South Park at 1900 A St. from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. A ribbon cutting will take place to celebrate improvements made to the Near South Park, as well as the adjacent Breta Park, located in the A Street median.
The event is open to the public. City officials and donors will be present and recognized for their support and contributions to these park projects.
“A lot of effort went into these projects on the part of the city’s Parks Department, NSNA and our donors," said NSNA Vice President Cathy Wilken, who lives next to the parks. "We’re so fortunate to have this kind of great support for our historic neighborhood.”
The newly released book, “Walking the Near South Neighborhood: Volume 1,” will be available to purchase at the event.
NSNA was formed in 1972, first coining the name “Near South” for the neighborhood. It consists of the area from 13th to 27th streets and from South Street to G Street. Its mission is “Promoting historic preservation, neighborhood revitalization and low-density land use in the Near South Neighborhood.”
For more details about this event and the NSNA, see nearsouth.org or contact Cathy Wilken at 402-730-5058.