The Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., will offer an outdoor day camp for elementary school students during the Lincoln Public Schools fall break Oct. 17 and 18.
The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Extended care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The registration deadline is Wednesday. The fee is $40 per day, and space is limited.
Participants should dress to be outdoors. The day camp will include a wagon ride, nature exploration, a camp fire and hiking.
For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center or to register for programs, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.