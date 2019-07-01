The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to the 15th annual Butterfly Count at 9 a.m. Saturday at the center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. The program fee is $6 per person, and registration is required by calling 402-441-7895.
The event starts with a presentation on area butterfly species by Ted Burk, Creighton University Biology Professor. Participants may then choose to remain at Pioneers Park or drive themselves to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St. in Denton, for the count. Park guides and butterfly experts will be at both locations.
Participants should be prepared to hike for about two hours on uneven, mowed and woodchip-covered trails. Participants should dress for the weather, wear sturdy hiking shoes, and bring water. No butterfly identification experience is necessary.
The Pioneers Park Nature Center and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center have participated in the North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count for the past 15 years. All count data is compiled and submitted to the North American Butterfly Association.