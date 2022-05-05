Native group says it's 'disappointed' in mayor's approval of Lincoln development

A Native group said it's disappointed in Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's decision to approve a large housing development near Wilderness Park.

The mayor announced Wednesday that she will sign off on the zoning changes and land annexation that will allow the Wilderness Crossing Development, which includes 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments, to be built on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between South First Street and U.S. 77.

The land, which is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, is across the road from a Native sweat lodge on private property that's within the park's borders.

A group of Native community members who oppose the development set up a prayer camp early Monday.

That group, the Niskíthe Prayer Camp, said in a statement Thursday that they are "disappointed that the mayor decided to support this project rather than protect the spiritual and environmental integrity of this land."

The group met with Gaylor Baird on Tuesday to discuss their concerns, and she said Wednesday that she looks forward to working with them in the future to build a more inclusive community.

But she said she will approve the development, which passed the City Council on a 5-2 vote, noting that both the owner of the property slated for development and the owner of the land that includes the sweat lodge, "have the right to use their land as they wish within guidelines."

Gaylor Baird also said that previous modifications made by the developer and city planners had already addressed some concerns about the development.

The Niskíthe Prayer Camp group disagreed, however, saying their input was not included until design of the development was essentially finished.

"(W)e disagree that the existing modifications to the design of Wilderness Crossing represent a responsiveness of the developer to Native people’s concerns," the statement said. "Responsiveness to our concerns would have meant we were actually brought to the table and engaged with over the 5-year lifespan of this development, which we were not. Responsiveness would have required asking the Native American community direct questions about accommodations to protect the sweat lodge, and that did not happen."

The group said that had they been asked, they would have suggested a minimum 300-foot setback from South First Street, removal of the easternmost proposed homes or a park directly across the street from the sweat lodge.

"The developers may yet decide to be responsive to our requests, and for that we pray and remain hopeful," the statement said. "However, in our eyes, their interactions with us thus far cannot be called responsive, nor considerate, nor respectful."

Kevin Abourezk, a leader of the peaceful prayer camp, said the camp with seven shelters will remain for now as the group evaluates its next steps.

Abourezk said the group has talked directly with the diocese and had a good dialogue, even though the diocese rejected its suggestion that it end its agreement to sell the land to developer Sam Manzitto Jr. and consider an alternative sale proposal.

He said the group has not yet approached Manzitto Jr., but that could be a next step.

Abourezk said the group continues to be in contact with the mayor's office and, "we're hopeful we will achieve some kind of solution," to protect the sweat lodge in Wilderness Park.

The statement from the Niskíthe Prayer Camp also said the group is heartened and hopeful by the relationships it has established with the mayor and her staff, particularly new mayoral aide T.J. McDowell, who leads the city’s One Lincoln initiative to foster equity, diversity and inclusion.

"We have secured (the mayor's) commitment to ongoing dialogue and she has ensured us that she will work with us to put in place legal protections for sweat lodges and other sacred sites," the statement said.

"In our ongoing dialogues, we will advocate that Kathleen Danker’s land, also known as the Fish Farm, be given protections and that the current land uses there, specifically the sweat lodge, be allowed to continue unimpeded. We will also advocate for a Native American city cabinet. We envision a cohort of tribal peoples who will work together on issues impacting Native peoples in the city, and place Native Americans at tables where vital planning conversations occur."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

