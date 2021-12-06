Nationwide Christmas tree shortage impacting Lincoln-area sellers

Walking through a field in the cold in search of the perfect Christmas tree is a tradition for many families.

But this holiday season, many businesses in Lincoln, along with the rest of the nation, are facing a tree shortage.

Kent Prior started selling trees at Prior Pines in northeast Lincoln in 1996. Saturday, families trickled in and out of the fields, looking at trees and grabbing cups of hot chocolate.

This is only the second weekend the farm has been open this season, but after receiving only about half of the precut trees Prior expected, he said it might be the last.

“Normally, we’ll go for at least three weekends, three weeks, before we sell out,” he said. “Today may be the last day.”

The farm gets its precut Fraser fir trees from Wisconsin, while Prior grows his own white and scotch pines. The Fraser firs are the first to go every season, but this year, with fewer firs than usual, the precuts lasted only one weekend.