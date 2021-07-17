National High School Finals Rodeo event brings cowboy hats and country music to the Railyard

While the nation's top cowboys and cowgirls started converging on the Lancaster Event Center earlier this week, Saturday offered a chance for them to check out the heart of the city.

National High School Finals Rodeo competitors and their families gathered at the Railyard for Explore Lincoln Day event Saturday night that featured country music, a roping competition, food trucks and drinks.

The event was designed to introduce visiting families to the Haymarket, as well as give locals an opportunity to see what the rodeo is all about, said Lyn Wineman, the Lancaster County Event Center Fairgrounds marketing coordinator.

“The event center's on the other side of town, which is a great place for the event, but we want the rodeo crowd to circulate around and see the best of what we've got to offer here,” she said.

This year's rodeo brings 1,700 competitors from 42 states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Australia, to compete in 17 different rodeo events. A total of 30,000 people are expected to travel to Lincoln for the event.

Event organizers said some selling points for Lincoln to host the rodeo included its central location, hotel capacity for family members of competitors and the chance to hold it somewhere new, as the last few finals have all been in Wyoming.