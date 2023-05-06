Nearly 250 National Guard airmen and soldiers from across the United States are registered to run in Lincoln's annual marathon Sunday morning, just shy of the Guard's all-time record of 290.

And this year, for the first time since 1987, the National Guard is represented by runners from all 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

"When I took over the (marathon) program, only 33 states had state coordinators," said Sgt. Douglas Stephens, the National Guard Military Competitions Coordinator. "It wasn't that we didn't have runners, but that the program wasn't being talked about in all 54 areas. Now that we've got those coordinators, the spots were easy to fill."

This year's group of runners also includes a record-breaking 63 women, said Capt. Daniel Jysela, the Pennsylvania National Guard Marathon Team coordinator.

"Personally, I think this event is a great representation of the National Guard," said Kysela, who first ran the marathon in 2010 and has returned every year since. "The marathon is a community event where we're competing right alongside the people for whom we serve. No other military competition is held right within the community, and our program showcases how the Guard is made up of everyday people who also happen to be part-time service members."

The race has served as the official time trial for runners hoping to qualify for the "All Guard" marathon team since 1984, with one exception — the trial shifted to Omaha's September marathon in 2020 after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln in the spring, canceling the race.

Two years ago, the marathon team trials moved to a biannual basis. The winners commit to a two-year tour of the country as the team travels to various races and expos to talk about the National Guard.

"One of our major pushes is awareness of the Guard," Stephens said. "There's no sense in doing any of this on an Army post; we want to reach out into the community and be active in it."

In addition to those competing for spots on the marathon team, 60 National Guard members will compete in the half marathon and 150 will join the support team — working the start and finish lines, the water stations and other crews.

"There are things out of our control that make the teams ebb and flow from year to year, but the race itself remains the same great experience every time we come in," Kysela said.

