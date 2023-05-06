National Guard members start the 2022 Lincoln Marathon.
Nearly 250 National Guard airmen and soldiers from across the United States are registered to run in Lincoln's annual marathon Sunday morning, just shy of the Guard's all-time record of 290.
And this year, for the first time since 1987, the National Guard is represented by runners from all 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
"When I took over the (marathon) program, only 33 states had state coordinators," said Sgt. Douglas Stephens, the National Guard Military Competitions Coordinator. "It wasn't that we didn't have runners, but that the program wasn't being talked about in all 54 areas. Now that we've got those coordinators, the spots were easy to fill."
This year's group of runners also includes a record-breaking 63 women, said Capt. Daniel Jysela, the Pennsylvania National Guard Marathon Team coordinator.
"Personally, I think this event is a great representation of the National Guard," said Kysela, who first ran the marathon in 2010 and has returned every year since. "The marathon is a community event where we're competing right alongside the people for whom we serve. No other military competition is held right within the community, and our program showcases how the Guard is made up of everyday people who also happen to be part-time service members."
The race has served as the official time trial for runners hoping to qualify for the "All Guard" marathon team since 1984, with one exception — the trial shifted to Omaha's September marathon in 2020 after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln in the spring, canceling the race.
Two years ago, the marathon team trials moved to a biannual basis. The winners commit to a two-year tour of the country as the team travels to various races and expos to talk about the National Guard.
"One of our major pushes is awareness of the Guard," Stephens said. "There's no sense in doing any of this on an Army post; we want to reach out into the community and be active in it."
In addition to those competing for spots on the marathon team, 60 National Guard members will compete in the half marathon and 150 will join the support team — working the start and finish lines, the water stations and other crews.
"There are things out of our control that make the teams ebb and flow from year to year, but the race itself remains the same great experience every time we come in," Kysela said.
According to a new study, runners are not more likely to develop hip or knee osteoarthritis based on how long, fast or frequently they run.
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium
Troops from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Men and women from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guard MSG. Christine Hytrek hugs her best friend of ten years, Holly Page, ahead of a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Henry Labrayere (right) holds the hand of his father, LTC. Zach Labrayere during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman George Gothman has his ascot adjusted by MSG. Christine Hytrek (from left) as their company prepares to march onto the field for a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen gives a short statement during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Family and friends of troops in the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion listen to speakers while troops stand at ease during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease while family and friends in the crowd listen to speakers during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mayor Gaylor Baird speaks during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (second row, three back) stands at attention among his comrades as they stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (right) speaks with fellow guardsman after a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
E-5 Sgt. Landon Kush hugs his mother Erica Wessel following a departure ceremony for members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman hold onto to eagle feathers during a eagle feather ceremony by Lakota Sioux drummers following a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. In Lakota culture, eagle feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride and are treated with great respect.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Friends and family take photos of as troops exit from a tunnel during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
