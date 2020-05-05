National Guard assists Center for People in Need with food, diaper distribution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With an increased need for food for low-income families due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska Army National Guard has teamed up with the Center for People in Need to distribute meals and diapers.

Chris Funk, executive director, said the Center for People in Need now serves more than 1,200 families each week.

Members of the guard began helping April 30 and will continue bagging food and diapers until the end of May.

More than 550 families have signed up for the center's services since the end of March, and that number is projected to grow in the coming months.

