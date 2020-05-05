You are the owner of this article.
National Guard assists Center for People in Need with food, diaper distribution
National Guard assists Center for People in Need with food, diaper distribution

With an increased need for food for low-income families due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska Army National Guard has teamed up with the Center for People in Need to distribute meals and diapers.

Chris Funk, executive director, said the Center for People in Need now serves more than 1,200 families each week.

Members of the guard began helping April 30 and will continue bagging food and diapers until the end of May.

More than 550 families have signed up for the center's services since the end of March, and that number is projected to grow in the coming months. 

 

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

