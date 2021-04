National 9/11 exhibit to be on display at Gateway Mall

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a replica of the World Trade Center will be making a stop in Lincoln.

The nonprofit organization Honor365 started a nationwide tour of the exhibit in January. The exhibit will be on display in Lincoln from May 11-22, with a one-hour Honor Walk planned for May 12 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

The replica was constructed in the Netherlands by artist Daan Van Der Steijn.

The public will be able to view the exhibit at Gateway Mall during mall hours from May 11-22 and it will be on display near the center court. The Honor Walk will remember and honor the fallen of 9/11 and pay tribute to veterans and responders in the community, according to a news release.

Honor365 is an organization that provides resources to veterans, first responders and their families, especially regarding suicide prevention.