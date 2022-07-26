Natalia Wiita to lead Journal Star as Ava Thomas takes on new role

Natalia Wiita has been named president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.

Wiita, formerly the company's regional vice president of sales, succeeds Ava Thomas, who has been promoted to a group president position within Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

Thomas, in her new role, will oversee operations at Lee’s media companies in the Western Media Group, which includes markets from Nebraska to California. She will continue to serve as president of the World-Herald.

In addition to her new Journal Star role, Wiita, who has been with the company almost 18 years, will also be responsible for Lee’s media markets throughout Nebraska — the Beatrice Daily Sun, Columbus Telegram, Fremont Tribune, York News-Times, Grand Island Independent, Kearney Hub and North Platte Telegraph, along with a number of other weekly and niche publications and websites.

“Natalia has the talent, energy and experience to lead this incredible organization to new heights. She’s incredibly smart, a strong developer of talent and has led our transformation to become the vibrant, digital-centric company we are today,” Thomas said. “I’m confident our markets in Lincoln and across Nebraska are in great hands.”

“We have an accomplished and innovative team — driving change on both the advertising and news sides of the business — and I’m honored to lead this incredible group,” Wiita said. “With a new home, a full suite of solutions designed to help local businesses thrive and new ways to connect our audience with our quality local journalism, the future is bright. I look forward to working side-by-side with this team as we continue to serve and support our community.”

Wiita began her career with the Journal Star as a classified sales specialist while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was named advertising director in 2012, then vice president in 2017. In January of 2021, her role was expanded to include markets in western and central Nebraska, including North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island and York.

Wiita has earned numerous honors, including being named one of Editor and Publisher’s “25 under 35” industry leaders in 2016. She also sits on several boards, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and Inspire.

Wiita and her husband Tyler have two children.