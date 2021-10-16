NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson celebrates opening of new display at Museum of American Speed in Lincoln

Part-owner of Speedway dies

Speedway Motors on Saturday announced the death of Jason Smith, who was a second-generation family owner of the business, after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

“We are devastated by the loss of Jason. He was a leader and innovator in the after-market industry,” said Clay Smith, president & CEO of Speedway Motors. “Jason was truly passionate about the hobby, our customers and our business.”

He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Avery and son Tucker. He was the youngest of four brothers — Carson, Craig and Clay — who continue to run the nearly 70-year-old, family-owned business. He graduated from the University of Nebraska.