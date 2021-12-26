Mysteries solved: Lincoln historian's research answers a family's desperate question

There’s nothing else it can do, Roper said.

“We don’t want to get rid of them. We don’t feel like we have the authority to do that.”

That patience can pay off. About a decade ago, a man contacted the funeral home, ready to claim the cremated remains of his parents, who had died in the 1960s, Roper said.

The son had known where the ashes were; he just hadn’t been ready for them yet.

“He was just now at that point of coming to terms with the fact that both of his folks had passed, and he came and picked them up. I’m absolutely thrilled when that happens.”

After hearing from the funeral home, Hansen contacted Cook’s great-great nephew in Scottsbluff.

Good news, he said.

Miner Perkins has no memories of Cook, but the family had long wondered what had happened to his ashes.

“It’s a big deal for us. We didn’t know where they were for so long, it’s really exciting to find him now.”

Cook’s niece collected his ashes on Veterans Day. And the reunion’s timing was fitting, Perkins said.