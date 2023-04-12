Jim Sheridan, a six-time Academy Award nominee, has signed on to co-write, direct and produce “I Am a Man: The True Story of Chief Standing Bear” with Andrew Troy, who has been developing the film for a decade.

The acclaimed Irish playwright and filmmaker received Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for 1990’s “My Left Foot,” Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for 1994’s “In the Name of the Father,” and Best Adapted Screenplay for 2004’s “In America.”

“I am delighted to be working with Andrew on this wonderful project,” Sheridan said in a news release.

Troy said he was equally excited to be working with Sheridan, whose most recent picture was 2016’s “The Secret Scripture.”

“We certainly have more opportunities with his involvement,” Troy said. “I’ve always loved his films and his writing style.”

In 2021, Troy, who is part Chiricahua Apache, saw his script for “I Am a Man” recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in its prestigious 2021 Nicholls Screenplay Writer’s Competition

“We’re going to definitely be working with my script,” Troy said. “He also has some ideas I love so we’re going to be incorporating his thoughts and his writing as well.”

The film, which will follow the Poncas' 1877 forced relocation from Nebraska to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and Standing Bear’s return to Nebraska two years later to bury his son, will focus on the landmark 1879 trial, Standing Bear v. the United States, which was held in Omaha and helped establish rights for all Natives to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

It will feature an ensemble cast, with prominent Native actors playing the Native people, and will be shot where many of the events took place. It will be the first feature primarily filmed in Nebraska not directed by Omaha native Alexander Payne in decades.

The Nebraska Legislature approved a one-time $5 million grant toward for the film’s production.

A production schedule, casting and specific locations for “I Am a Man” have not yet been determined.

