‘My dad didn’t hesitate’ – After Pentagon attack, Lincoln doc went to work

She was trying not to worry about her husband, and the destruction at the Pentagon. “I think rationality kicked in, and I’m not one to panic,” she said. “I decided he was doing what he needed to do and when he had time, he would get to me.”

But the other nurse was getting blisters, and they knew they couldn’t walk all the way. It was time to hitchhike.

“I told her, ‘We’ll walk up to the first car that comes by and we’ll ask if they’re going to Virginia.’”

At a red light, an aide from Sen. Ted Kennedy’s office, a stranger, opened her car door to them. Joyce Urbauer made it home and, at about 8 p.m., finally heard from her husband, on the highway along the Pentagon.

He was safe.

On his way to get his haircut that morning, Col. Urbauer had visited with Chaplain Lindsey Arnold, who was conducting a conference of senior military chaplains.

They were close, Arnold said this week from his home in Maryland. They were among the older officers in their department, and they knew what it was like to take fire. To many of the others in their office, war was abstract, a thing that had happened in the past.