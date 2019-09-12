Course catalog

Title: “You MAD Bro? Mutually Assured Destruction, Deterrence and Assurance: The Politics of Nuclear Weapons.”

Code: UHON 395H

Instructor: Tyler White, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Coursework: Nuclear weapons are man's deadliest invention, but they have also ushered in an era with fewer conflicts between countries. Students will be asked to think about how mutually assured destruction has created a delicate global order and whether the weapons are tools of war or diplomacy.

From the instructor: "A lot of folks don't think about this stuff," White said. "I'm making the case they should and they tend to buy in."