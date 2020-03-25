Musicians put on a show outside Lincoln assisted living center windows

At Legacy, Semrad and McCracken wrapped up their first set with the Everly Brothers’ “Bye Bye Love” and headed around the building, pushing a wheeled cart that carried a pair of speakers, McCracken’s battery-powered guitar amp and a small generator that powered the sound system.

“We’re going to push on to our next location,” Semrad told the listeners. These are the fastest shows we’ve done in our lives. We’re going to load in and load out in 2 minutes.”

By the end of their hour-plus performance, the duo had circled the building, playing to residents in six different spots.

“This is amazing,” Semrad said. “I’ve never done anything like this before. You see the people all looking through their windows, coming out on the balconies, smiling and waving and clapping. (We're) bringing a little light and positivity from the outside in.”

Semrad and McCracker, who frequently play at nursing homes, are likely to perform outside the other Legacy Communities locations in the upcoming days and weeks, Joyce said.

And, for as long as the pandemic lasts, staff members at all the centers will continue to come up with activities and programs to engage the residents to provide a little slice of happiness in a dark, confusing time.