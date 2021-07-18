 Skip to main content
Museum of American Speed voted nation's best attraction for car lovers
Museum of American Speed voted nation's best attraction for car lovers

Museum of American Speed, 3.26

The Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed includes a collection of drag racing funny cars.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A Lincoln museum has been voted the Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today.

The Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed beat out 19 other attractions in the U.S. to earn the top spot. The contest was voted on by readers and a panel of experts, which included editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com.

Other attractions ranged from car museums and factory tours to driving experiences and live auctions.

The Museum of American Speed, located at 599 Oakcreek Drive, houses a collection of historic cars, engines, parts and memorabilia in more than 150,000 square feet of display space.

It was founded in 1992 by "Speedy" Bill and Joyce Smith to present a chronology of racing engines and speed equipment, as well as display significant items in racing and automotive history.

“We are so proud the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed received this national recognition,” said Clay Smith, president of Speedway Motors. “We’ve always heard from visitors how impressed they are by the collection. This recognition helps put Lincoln on the map as a destination for automotive enthusiasts.”

The Museum of American Speed will be hosting a free admission day on Aug. 6, with extended hours from noon to 6 p.m., to celebrate the honor and thank everyone who voted.

Photos: Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

One of the top handful of museums dedicated to the automobile and racing in the country, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed draws visitors from around the world.

