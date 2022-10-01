Murray, Wisner natives crowned UNL homecoming royalty

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln crowned seniors Jacob Drake and Emily Hatterman as this year's homecoming royalty Saturday evening.
Drake and Hatterman, elected in an online vote of the student body Sept. 28-29, were crowned on the field at Memorial Stadium during halftime of the Nebraska-Indiana football game.
Drake, of Murray, is a political science major. He is the president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, a student regent and a former resident hall assistant.
He is the son of Curt and Debbie Drake.
Hatterman, of Wisner, is an agricultural and environmental sciences communication major. She is the external philanthropy chair for Gamma Phi Beta sorority and a tri-chair with NHRI Leadership Mentoring.
She is the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman.
