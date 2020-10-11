Multiple power outages reported across Lincoln as severe storms, strong winds roll through

Multiple power outages were reported across Lincoln as severe thunderstorms packing strong winds hit the city Sunday night.

Over 12,400 LES customers in the city were without power at the outages' peak, according to the utility's outage map. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and LES crews were busy late into the night responding to calls of wires down.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 9:30 p.m. for Lancaster County, which included Lincoln. The storms were forecast to bring strong wind, with gusts over 65 mph.

Areas affected by outages include:

* 50th-70th streets, from Calvert Street to Shady Creek Court.

* 20th-33rd streets, from Van Dorn Street to Nebraska 2.

* 30th-45th streets, from O to Sumner streets.

* 35th-56th streets, from Hillside Street to Nebraska 2.

* Near 98th and O streets.

To see where power is out or to report an outage, visit: les.com/report-outage.

Photos: Finding the rainbow in Lincoln and Nebraska

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.