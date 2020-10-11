 Skip to main content
Multiple power outages reported across Lincoln as severe storms roll through
Multiple power outages reported across Lincoln as severe storms roll through

Severe Weather Advisory

Multiple power outages were reported across Lincoln as severe thunderstorms packing heavy winds hit the city Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 9:30 p.m. for Lancaster County, including Lincoln, that later expired. The storms were forecast to bring wind gusts over 65 mph.

A warning is still in place for southeastern Lancaster County, which does not include Lincoln, until 11 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., at least 10,000 in the city were affected by power outages, according to LES's outage map. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were busy Sunday night responding to calls of wires down.

Areas affected by outages include:

* 50th-70th streets, from Calvert Street to Shady Creek Court.

* 20th-33rd streets, from Van Dorn Street to Nebraska 2.

* 30th-45th streets, from O to Sumner streets.

* 35th-56th streets, from Hillside Street to Nebraska 2.

* Near 98th and O streets.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms will be possible until the early hours of Monday, with strong winds and large hail possible.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Husker News