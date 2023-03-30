Rapper NF will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on July 16, the fourth show on “The Hope Tour” supporting a new album, “Hope,” which will be released April 7.

“Hope” will be the fifth album from the chart-topping, multiplatinum artist who is known for rapping raw, brutally honest lyrics -- that often deal with his battles with mental health -- held over catchy hip-hop beats and cinematic production.

One of the fastest rising hip-hop stars, Michigan’s Nathan John Feuerstein, who uses his initials as his stage name, released a pair of EPs and an album before 2016’s “Therapy Session” broke through into the mainstream, hitting No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts.

He hit No. 1 with 2017’s platinum-selling “Perception” which included the hit single “Let You Down” and followed that with 2019’s “The Search” which also hit No. 1 and platinum.

A Christian artist, who largely eschews self-promotion and social media, NF won a pair of Gospel Music Awards for “Therapy Session,” as hip-hop album of the year and the album’s lead single “Oh Lord” for hip-hop song of the year.

NF has, in total, generated more than 30 billion streams worldwide, had more than 1 billion spins on iHeart radio stations, and sold more than a half million tickets on his worldwide tours.

One of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of early 2023, “Hope” is expected to follow its predecessors to the top of the chart and set up the 47-show North American tour that starts July 12 and runs through mid-September.

Cordae will open for NF on the tour.

Tickets for the show start at $49.50 and are being sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans can register for Verified Fan at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com through Sunday. Fans can visit nfrealmusic.com to access additional pre-sales.

Public on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. April 7 at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets will also be on sale at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 11.

The NF concert is the 10th show announced for or held at the arena this year:. The other upcoming shows are: Wiz Khalifa April 21, Shinedown, April 25, Morgan Wallen, April 29, Kenny Chesney, May 13, Shania Twain, May 19 and Zach Bryan, Aug. 29.

