Muchachos featured on national broadcast of Nebraska-Michigan game; owner grateful for opportunity

Muchachos was the newest focus of ESPN's "Taste of the Town," a weekly feature hosted by Todd Blackledge that highlights local restaurants in college towns.

Owner Nick Maestas spoke with Blackledge about his restaurant's journey, from starting out with a food truck to now owning a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of downtown Lincoln. The short clip that showed off Muchachos' Pipeline Burrito, which was added to the menu this year in conjunction with Nebraska's offensive linemen, was shown during Saturday night's ABC broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan football game.

Last week, Blackledge tweeted that he was looking for a Lincoln restaurant to feature in the segment, and received several replies suggesting Muchachos. Maestas, a lifelong Husker fan, said he was excited and grateful for the opportunity.

“Even if we hadn’t been selected, it’s so great for local businesses to be highlighted nationally,” he said. “We’re all busting our butts every day to feed our families, to make sure our staff is taken care of.”

Maestas hit a slump a few years ago following the death of his grandfather, who he was very close to, until he discovered how recreating his grandfather’s recipes helped him remain connected.