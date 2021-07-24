Mourning Hope's new building adds to budding nonprofit campus in West A neighborhood

"It's separated by Salt Creek and the bridges from downtown," he said, "and if you're coming from the core of Lincoln I think a lot of people don't know much about it."

Hale said the hope is that the area's organizations can work as a tight-knit network, connecting those in need with each other's resources, and he was complimentary of the work being done at Mourning Hope.

Mourning Hope made the move to the new location primarily because it required more space, Runestad said. They were formerly housed in a 110-year-old Tudor home with no air conditioning, and the group had to waitlist bereaved families for months due to a lack of space.

But the new location has space to spare for other nonprofits while still containing several rooms for kids to heal and grow in, including an art room, a game room, two rooms for teens and a mock hospital room with equipment donated by Bryan Health for kids to process their grief in.

Outside, Community Crops is building rentable garden stalls for community members to use for a small fee, according to Megan Baker, garden program coordinator.