Mountain lion found dead near Denton latest in string of sightings

Mike Jacobsen was checking his fences near Denton after last month’s windstorm when his kids pulled up on their four-wheelers.

“They said, ‘Dad, dad. There’s something dead down there; a bobcat or a mountain lion.’”

Jacobsen followed them, and found the dead cat sprawled at the edge of the field, where it meets the tree line.

“It was massive; its paws were pretty big.”

He called the state Game and Parks Commission, and an officer came out that night to pick up the animal.

Jacobsen heard later from a conversation officer that the lion was an approximately 3-year-old female, that it had been shot through the lungs and, based on the condition of its fur, had been dead before the Dec. 15 storms, he said.

Duane Arp, the commission’s law enforcement assistant administrator, would only confirm the cat was a 3- to 4-year-old female. The cause and timing of its death is still under investigation, he said.

The animal is the second confirmed mountain lion in the Lincoln area in less than a month; in early December, a game camera captured images of one near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.