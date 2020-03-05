You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist who died in Lincoln collision identified as 21-year-old Firth man
Motorcyclist who died in Lincoln collision identified as 21-year-old Firth man

10th and High motorcycle accident

A truck attempting to turn left onto High Street collided with a motorcycle Wednesday night.

 Nick McConnell, Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a pickup Wednesday night as a 21-year-old Firth man. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Blaine Henderson was headed north on 10th Street short after 7 p.m. when he struck the bed of a Dodge Ram turning left onto High Street. 

Rescue workers took Henderson to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Bonkiewicz said police cited the driver of the Ram, 27-year-old Samuel Demmers of Lincoln, on suspicion of third-offense DUI after his blood alcohol tested at .084, just over the legal limit.

Police also believe that speed was a factor. Bonkiewicz said witnesses described Henderson as driving at a high rate of speed before the crash. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

