Motorcyclist who died in Lincoln collision identified as 21-year-old Firth man

Lincoln police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a pickup Wednesday night as a 21-year-old Firth man.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Blaine Henderson was headed north on 10th Street short after 7 p.m. when he struck the bed of a Dodge Ram turning left onto High Street.
Rescue workers took Henderson to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Bonkiewicz said police cited the driver of the Ram, 27-year-old Samuel Demmers of Lincoln, on suspicion of third-offense DUI after his blood alcohol tested at .084, just over the legal limit.
Police also believe that speed was a factor. Bonkiewicz said witnesses described Henderson as driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.
