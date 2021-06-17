 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in I-80 crash near Ashland identified
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Motorcyclist killed in I-80 crash near Ashland identified

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
I-80 crash

A traffic camera shows the backup of cars and tracks at the Mahoney State Park exit.

 Nebraska Department of Transportation, Courtesy photo

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the I-80 westbound lanes between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits, the patrol said.

A semi truck attempting to pass a motorcycle driven by Patrick Cunningham, 54, of South Bend, struck another semi truck, state troopers believe. The second semi was pushed into the left lane, where it clipped a van, and the first semi then overcorrected and hit the motorcycle.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Patrol said no other injuries were reported.

Troopers diverted westbound traffic at the Mahoney State Park exit. Shortly after the crash, traffic cams showed cars and trucks backed up for several miles, and westbound traffic was closed for nearly six hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

13 trucks, three drivers pulled off road in surprise vehicle inspections in Lincoln
Three Houston men arrested after breaking in to Lincoln Best Buy, police say

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News