Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln

  • Updated
A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street.

The names of the drivers were not immediately available, and no citations have been issued.

