A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday night with life-threatening injuries after a crash in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m. after the motorcyclist collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 68-year-old male from Winside.

Police said a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Lincoln was driving eastbound on Judson Street when he collided with the truck who was traveling northbound on N 63rd Street.

Through the investigation and witness statements, police said the motorcyclist violated the stop sign for eastbound traffic.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Police said no drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash and no citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

