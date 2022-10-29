Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops

A Lincoln man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

Hadeer Ali, 25, was northbound on Interstate 180 after avoiding multiple traffic stops when the crash occurred.

The Patrol requested the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash, which occurred at about 10:10 p.m.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop Ali for having no license plates on his motorcycle near 48th and O streets. Ali fled, and the trooper did not pursue.

The Patrol helicopter was airborne and observed the failed traffic stop and tracked Ali, who was switching lanes between vehicles as he traveled through town, police said.

The helicopter tracked Ali into the Haymarket, where another traffic stop was attempted at 10 p.m.

Ali drove onto the sidewalk, narrowly missing pedestrians. Because of the heavy pedestrian traffic in the area, troopers did not pursue him.

The helicopter continued tracking the motorcycle as it headed out of downtown on I-180.

Ali was weaving between traffic at a high rate of speed when he ran into a vehicle and crashed before reaching the Cornhusker Highway interchange, according to police.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures, but Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.