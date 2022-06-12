Motorcyclist dies in 84th Street crash Saturday night

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a Saturday-night crash on 84th Street.

Lincoln Police say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 84th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when they struck an SUV that was heading southbound and turning east onto Augusta Drive.

LPD closed 84th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road as officers investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

The name of the crash victim will be released Monday morning, LPD stated.

The investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward with any information, including video evidence, by calling its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 2