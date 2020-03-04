Motorcycle rider seriously injured in 10th Street collision
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in 10th Street collision

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
10th and High motorcycle accident

A truck attempting to turn left onto High Street collided with a motorcycle Wednesday night.

 Nick McConnell, Lincoln Journal Star

A motorcycle and a silver pickup truck collided after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 10th and High streets

Both Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. Scanner chatter indicated that the man on the motorcycle received CPR before being transported to the hospital.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the motorcycle was headed north on 10th Street, while and the truck, driving southbound, attempted to turn left onto High St. and collided with the motorcycle.

Police have diverted northbound traffic on 10th Street and traffic in both directions on High. One southbound lane is closed at this time. They ask that you avoid the area.

View Comments
0
0
0
16
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News