Mother-daughter duo behind Rosari's food truck will soon open a restaurant

It's been a long and sometimes rocky journey for Susana Valladares and her mother, Rosario Zavaleta, in opening their O Street restaurant.

The transition from a popular food truck to a brick-and-mortar eatery can be deemed nothing short of a success story — another example of the American Dream coming to fruition — but it didn't come without heartache, pain and its share of fear.

Valladares thinks back to that night in 2019 when she stood inside the family’s red chrome-plated food truck and wondered if anyone outside could see the fear in her eyes, or the man holding her at gunpoint.

Valladares had just shut off all the lights and signs that signaled “we’re open,” so it was strange when a man approached the truck just after 1 a.m.

She had already cleaned up and shut off her stoves; she felt bad turning away a customer.

A few seconds later, she realized he wasn’t a customer, but rather a distraction from the other man at the back door.

For years, Valladares had enjoyed working at her mother’s food truck. As an immigrant, she liked that she and her mother had a passion that provided their family with a stable income.

It gave her a sense of peace because, unlike many other immigrants, they didn’t have to work at meatpacking plants or other manual labor jobs.

As business owners, she thought, they wouldn't be taken advantage of or paid poorly for their work.

That summer night, Valladares felt she had been taken advantage of, that the robbers had seen immigrants as "an easy target," she says.

They opened Rosari's Kitchen in 2010. The mother and daughter had migrated a decade earlier from Olocuilta, El Salvador — the "pupusa capital" — where the most popular Salvadoran dish was created.

Although their family initially arrived in California in 2001, they didn't stay long. Zavaleta hoped to start her own business when she arrived in the U.S., but California's living expenses made it nearly impossible, she says.

With her sister living in Nebraska, Zavaleta and her family moved to Lincoln in 2006 and started their business shortly after.

They began serving tacos, tortas and pupusas with curtido–Salvadoran cabbage slaw.

They were well-received in the community, and were often hired to cater several community events and stations outside of local businesses.

For nearly five years until last December, they could be found outside of Jiffy Lube on 33rd and O streets. There, they'd help bring new customers to Jiffy Lube as they waited for their orders.

Oftentimes, the two businesses partnered with each other offering discounts at one business for purchasing from the other.

That's where Valladares says their business grew; being on a busy street like O Street drew more customers in but also brought them issues.

With limited parking at Jiffy Lube, customers began parking at the neighboring business, Tornado Car Wash. Although Zavaleta and Valladares advised their customers to park elsewhere, the issue continued and they no longer felt welcomed by their neighbors.

For months last fall, they would be greeted every day with dumpsters placed in front of their entrance that Valladares believes were placed by the owners of the car wash.

Being stationed outside of Jiffy Lube soon became a hostile environment for them, Valladares says. They eventually felt they had no choice but to leave.

For months they received Facebook messages and phone calls from loyal customers asking where they had gone. For five months, they stationed themselves at Valladares' driveway

"We never wanted to go through something like that again. Being pushed out isn't a good feeling, we wanted something we could call ours," Valladares said.

With the help of Speedway Properties, Zavaleta says they're on track to open their restaurant this fall.

Their new brick-and-mortar restaurant will be located at the former Re Rides location at 2600 O St. where their food truck is currently stationed.

After being robbed in 2019, Valladares said they thought about walking away from the business, but it's overcoming adversities like those they've faced that keep them going, she says.

"We came to this country to better ourselves, and I don't think we'll ever let a little adversity get in the way of our dreams for Rosari's Kitchen," Zavaleta said.