Most areas of Lincoln cleared from tornado warning as forecasters track dangerous storms

Sirens sounded across Lincoln late on Tuesday as a strong thunderstorm that dropped large hail in Seward showed signs of significant rotation as it approached Lancaster County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 10:30 p.m., prompting emergency management officials to sound sirens across Lincoln minutes later.

By 10:43, law enforcement tracking the storm reported a tornado on the ground near Interstate 80 southwest of Malcolm. Tracked on radar, the rotation continued to move rapidly northeast before forecasters said it weakened as the storms moved through Raymond.

Area of Lincoln were cleared from the tornado warning by 10:56, and by 11:04, the tornado warning was canceled for northern Lancaster County.

There were no immediate reports of damage caused by a tornado, but law enforcement indicated some debris evident along I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit west of Lincoln.

As the tornado threat diminished in Lincoln, the strong storms continued, with severe thunderstorm warnings extending from eastern Nebraska to the Hastings area and further west.

There were reports of egg-sized hail in Seward at 10:30 and near Malcolm at 10:48. Spotters indicated that hail the size of ping pong balls covered the ground at Branched Oak Lake at 10:57.

At 11:27 p.m., the weather service posted a new tornado warning for Cass and Sarpy counties as rotation within a severe storm redeveloped near Greenwood, where campers were reported overturned at an RV park along I-80.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

