Mosquitos in Lincoln have tested positive for West Nile virus, though no human cases have been reported, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Mosquitos that test positive can indicate increased transmission of the virus in the community, health department officials said. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Health department officials urged residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding areas around the home.

To avoid mosquito bites:

* Limit time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

* Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outside.

* Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as those with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane diol, or 2-undecanone. For more information, go to https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents

To reduce mosquito breeding areas:

* Dump small wading pools daily and maintain swimming pools properly.

* Clear debris, weeds and litter from drainage ways.

* Change water in birdbaths weekly and pet bowls daily.

* Store tires, buckets and containers where they can’t collect water.

* Fill in yard low spots.

* Maintain garden ponds and fountains and always keep water flowing.

For more information or to report mosquito breeding site complaints contact the Health Department at 402-441-8002.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023