Rock Island wreck events

Author Joel Williamsen will be in town for a pair of events to mark the 125th anniversary of the Rock Island train wreck on the southwest edge of Lincoln. The crash killed 11 people and was deemed to be intentional.

* Friday: Vigil at crash site. Williamsen will be there at about 8:30 p.m. to answer questions. Moment of silence at 9:20 p.m., the time of the crash. Bring a flashlight. Marker is more than a half-mile south of Old Cheney Road on Jamaica North Trail; closest parking is Wilderness Park’s Old Cheney Road trail head.

* Aug. 13: Noon presentation at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall. (Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by Preservation Association of Lincoln.)