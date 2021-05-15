 Skip to main content
Morrill Hall to reopen to the public on Tuesdays, extend hours
UNL Morrill Hall

Morrill Hall, home to the State Museum of Natural History on the UNL City Campus.

 Julie Koch

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrill Hall will be open to the public on Tuesdays.

Beginning Tuesday, the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall will extend its daily operating hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The museum will continue to offer a limited amount of tickets each hour to help maintain social distancing, according to a news release. All museum visitors over the age of 3 are still required to wear a face covering.

1 of 19
News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

