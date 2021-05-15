Morrill Hall to reopen to the public on Tuesdays, extend hours

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrill Hall will be open to the public on Tuesdays.
Beginning Tuesday, the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall will extend its daily operating hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The museum will continue to offer a limited amount of tickets each hour to help maintain social distancing, according to a news release. All museum visitors over the age of 3 are still required to wear a face covering.