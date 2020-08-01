Morrill Hall to reopen to public Wednesday

Morrill Hall to reopen Wednesday
Morrill Hall will reopen its doors to the public Wednesday, though it will do so with reduced hours and safety measures in place.
The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. A limited number of tickets will be available each hour, with the last tickets available starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.
All visitors 3 and older are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for visitors arriving without a mask, and those who don’t wear one could be removed from the museum.
All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance of visiting museum.unl.edu. Children under 4 will still get in free but must register for a ticket.
Museum entry is granted only during the first 30 minutes of the time slot indicated on the ticket.
Morrill Hall will feature a new temporary display, “Science Behind the News: Viruses,” which discusses the biology of viruses, including the coronavirus.
For additional questions, visit museum.unl.edu or call 402-472-2637.
Quilt Museum to reopen Tuesday
The International Quilt Museum will reopen its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Tuesday.
Visitors will be asked to wear masks and social distance, Laura Chapman, museum communications coordinator, said in a release Friday. The museum has additional safety precautions in place, including limited building occupancy, hand-sanitation stations and increased cleaning at touch-point areas.
The museum will continue to offer virtual programming such as gallery tours and lectures on its website and social media platforms. For more information on upcoming programs, visit go.unl.edu/0gso.
The world’s largest publicly held quilt collection has a new roster of exhibitions in the galleries, including “Nancy Crow Drawings: Monoprints and Riffs,” “For the Love of Gaia,” “Glasnost and Folk Culture” and “Eliza Hardy Jones: Song Quilts.”
Omaha police investigate man’s deathOMAHA — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man who was found Friday in the driveway of a home.
Officers were called to a disturbance at about 9:30 a.m. and found a man in a driveway near 45th and Miami streets who appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as Frank Williams, 59.
Police are treating his death as a homicide.
Driver cited in fatal Omaha crash
OMAHA — A driver has been cited in an Omaha crash that killed a pedestrian.
Police announced Thursday that 24-year-old Jayden Johnston faces a misdemeanor count of motor vehicle homicide in the crash that killed 44-year-old Edgar Badillo of Omaha.
Police said Johnston ran a red light Monday afternoon and hit a pickup with his car. The impact caused the truck to spin and roll, hitting Badillo, who was standing on the corner of 29th and Leavenworth streets. Badillo was declared dead at the scene.
Police said none of the vehicles’ occupants were hurt in the crash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.