Morrill Hall to reopen to public Wednesday

Morrill Hall to reopen Wednesday

Morrill Hall will reopen its doors to the public Wednesday, though it will do so with reduced hours and safety measures in place.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. A limited number of tickets will be available each hour, with the last tickets available starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

All visitors 3 and older are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for visitors arriving without a mask, and those who don’t wear one could be removed from the museum.

All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance of visiting museum.unl.edu. Children under 4 will still get in free but must register for a ticket.

Museum entry is granted only during the first 30 minutes of the time slot indicated on the ticket.