Morrill Hall to reopen to public Wednesday
Masked Archie the Mammoth

Archie the mammoth at the University of Nebraska State Museum is masked up on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

 FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR

Morrill Hall will reopen its doors to the public Wednesday, though it will do so with reduced hours and safety measures in place.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. A limited number of tickets will be available each hour, with the last tickets available starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

All visitors 3 and older are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for visitors arriving without a mask, and those who don't wear one could be removed from the museum.

Morrill Hall debuts $11.4M 'Cherish Nebraska' exhibit

All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance of visiting at museum.unl.edu. Children under 4 will still get in free but must register for a ticket.

Museum entry is granted only during the first 30 minutes of the time slot indicated on the ticket.

Morrill Hall will feature a new temporary display, “Science Behind the News: Viruses,” which discusses the biology of viruses, including the coronavirus.

For additional questions, visit museum.unl.edu or call 402-472-2637.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

