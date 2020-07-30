Morrill Hall to reopen to public Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morrill Hall will reopen its doors to the public Wednesday, though it will do so with reduced hours and safety measures in place.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. A limited number of tickets will be available each hour, with the last tickets available starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

All visitors 3 and older are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for visitors arriving without a mask, and those who don't wear one could be removed from the museum.

All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance of visiting at museum.unl.edu. Children under 4 will still get in free but must register for a ticket.

Museum entry is granted only during the first 30 minutes of the time slot indicated on the ticket.