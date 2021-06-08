Morrill Hall to celebrate 150th anniversary with Archie's Party

The University of Nebraska State Museum is celebrating its 150th anniversary with Archie's Party, a paleontology-focused event.

The party will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Morrill Hall. In addition to browsing the museum, visitors can participate in different activities and games and get a free scoop of UNL Dairy Store ice cream.

The event is free for members, and nonmembers can enter with regular museum admission.

Among the schedule activities are a scavenger hunt, craft stations, fossil dig sandboxes and the opportunity to watch a paleontologist work on a 10-million-year-old fossil. The four-minute documentary "Carrie Barbour," which details the life of the museum's first female curator and one of the United States' first female paleontologists, will also be shown.

Visitors who make a gift shop purchase will also receive an extra "birthday gift" from Archie.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at the museum's website.