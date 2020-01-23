Morrill Hall now offers $1 admission for low-income families

Families who receive food assistance will receive $1 admission per person to Morrill Hall.

The rate will apply year-round and will include special events, according to a news release. Visitors can show Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Electronic Benefits Transfer or Women, Infants and Children cards to receive the special admission price.

The move follows the decision for Morrill Hall to join Museums for All, a group of 400 attractions in 48 states that encourages people of all demographics to visit museums more regularly.

“We are committed to supporting opportunities for Nebraskans to connect with the research that impacts their lives,” said Susan Weller, museum director. “The Museums for All program will enable more children and their families to experience museum exhibits and programs.”

